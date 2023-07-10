FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.77.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FLT opened at $253.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $255.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
