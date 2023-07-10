FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $253.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $255.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

