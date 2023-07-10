Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.
Formula One Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of FWONK opened at $74.11 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
