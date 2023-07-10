Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FWONK opened at $74.11 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.