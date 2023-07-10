Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

