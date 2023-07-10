Fruth Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,309. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

