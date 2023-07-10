Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

KEYS stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. 340,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

