Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

