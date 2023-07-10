Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 25.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 123.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. 1,643,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,884. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

