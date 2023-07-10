Fruth Investment Management Sells 62 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $14.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $791.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $707.61 and its 200 day moving average is $661.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $795.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

