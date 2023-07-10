Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mativ were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATV traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

