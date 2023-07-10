G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,608.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

