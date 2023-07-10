Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $587.19 million and $34.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,378,565,972 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

