GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.08. 760,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,721,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Specifically, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen acquired 443,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

