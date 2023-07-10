Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) PT Lowered to GBX 24 at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 24 ($0.30) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

About Gem Diamonds

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.