Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) PT Lowered to GBX 24 at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 24 ($0.30) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Gem Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
About Gem Diamonds
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.