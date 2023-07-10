Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.73.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Generac by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Generac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.