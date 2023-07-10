General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. 899,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,496,121. General Motors has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.