Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 348.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

