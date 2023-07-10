Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $208.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.64), with a volume of 79523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The company has a market capitalization of £130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -462.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

