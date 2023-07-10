GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $1,072,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

