GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 106,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a market cap of C$210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

