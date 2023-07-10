Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

GSF opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.67 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.02. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 86.61 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.57).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.