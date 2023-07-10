Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Graco Stock Up 1.8 %

GGG traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $85.11. 523,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

