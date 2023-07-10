Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.77. Approximately 4,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Trading Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 31.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.