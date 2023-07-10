Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 4845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

