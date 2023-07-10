GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.29

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $21.48 million and $1,983.34 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

