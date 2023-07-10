Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.26. The company had a trading volume of 327,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,571. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

