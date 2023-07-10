Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.