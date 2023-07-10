Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,609,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,234. The firm has a market cap of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.