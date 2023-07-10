Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HL opened at GBX 779.40 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.99). The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

