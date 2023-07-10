Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $36.24 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

