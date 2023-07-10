Head to Head Analysis: Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) versus Its Competitors

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Free Report) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Guardian Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guardian Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardian Capital Group Competitors 1073 4622 5953 82 2.43

Guardian Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.67%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.96%. Given Guardian Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guardian Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Guardian Capital Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 641.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

15.9% of Guardian Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A 25.91 Guardian Capital Group Competitors $211.49 million -$7.32 million -11.40

Guardian Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Guardian Capital Group. Guardian Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Guardian Capital Group Competitors 376.97% 7.73% 4.89%

Summary

Guardian Capital Group competitors beat Guardian Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Guardian Capital Group

(Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments. It provides investment management and advisory services. The company also offers wealth management services to high-net-worth families, foundations, and charities. In addition, it manages institutional assets for pension plans, broker-dealer third-party platforms, insurance company segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Further, it provides private banking services. Guardian Capital Group Limited was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.