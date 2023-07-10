Head to Head Survey: AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Free Report) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AltaGas and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 16.30 Kinetik $1.21 billion 4.13 $250.72 million $1.29 27.13

Profitability

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than AltaGas. AltaGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AltaGas and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A Kinetik 4.58% -16.97% 2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of AltaGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AltaGas and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kinetik 0 5 3 0 2.38

AltaGas presently has a consensus price target of $32.21, indicating a potential upside of 79.95%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given AltaGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Kinetik.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services. Kinetik Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

