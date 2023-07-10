Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $18.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,809.068203 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04674656 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $14,793,666.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

