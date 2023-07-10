Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE traded up $19.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,440. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $151.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

