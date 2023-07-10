Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $112.54

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.54, but opened at $130.79. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 548,941 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

