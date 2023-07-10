Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.82 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

