Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Heritage Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Insurance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.