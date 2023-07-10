Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.60. 52,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,911. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.