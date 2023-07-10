Hikari Power Ltd Acquires Shares of 79,060 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

MDT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.47. 1,156,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

