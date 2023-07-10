Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

