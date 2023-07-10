Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.98

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 456504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

