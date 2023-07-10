HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,399. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

