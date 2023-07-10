HSBC Lowers United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of United Internet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

