Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $287.00 to $318.00. The stock traded as high as $333.88 and last traded at $333.31, with a volume of 46444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $327.80.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average of $259.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

