Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 29 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $417.13. 56,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day moving average is $375.08. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

