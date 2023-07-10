Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 9,347,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

