Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.89. 72,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,684. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $163.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.