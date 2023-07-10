Humankind Investments LLC Sells 585 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

