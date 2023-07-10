ICON Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $209.27 million and $3.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,109,671 coins and its circulating supply is 961,109,684 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,084,969.3838475 with 961,084,972.4193689 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21218918 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,542,738.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

