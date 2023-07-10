IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $518.78

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $518.78 and last traded at $518.70, with a volume of 248745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $498.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

