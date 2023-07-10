ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 476,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,913. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

