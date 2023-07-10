Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Buys 1,201 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson purchased 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $14,135.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,609.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 238,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,547. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

