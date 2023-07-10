Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Buys 1,201 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson purchased 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $14,135.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,609.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 238,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,547. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

